The Branson Landing held an event to honor those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001.

Branson Fire and Rescue Chief Ted Martin rang the bell as Briahna Brett Perkins read out the countries who lost citizens during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Members of the Hughes Brothers sang the 'Battle Hymn of the Republic', known to most as Glory, Glory Hallelujah during the ceremony.
World-reknown entertainer Yakov Smirnoff spoke to the crowd about his 9-11 mural.
Master of Ceremonies, Brydon Brett thanked Branson Veterans Task Force Avenue of Freedom Manager Steve Weyher for his dedication to the event.
Branson Entertainer Dean Dutton gave the prayer at the beginning of the event.
Missouri House of Representative Brian Seitz was in attendance at the Landing 9-11 event.
Singer Mina Thomas Brett sang the National Anthem while the Western Taney County Fire Protection District Color Guard presented the colors.

