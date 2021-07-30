The Branson Board of Aldermen took steps to clean up parts of the city code that are no longer being enforced or that are no longer legal under state statute, at the July 27, aldermen meeting.
The Aldermen held first readings of bills removing the burden on Branson home and business owners to repair sidewalks and also remove a fee from municipal court the State Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional.
“We’ve been looking at items in the city code that have been outdated for a number of years,” City Administrator Stan Dobbins told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Now we’re putting some of those clean up measures before the Board.”
One change will take away the requirement homeowners and business owners must repair any damaged sidewalks on their property. Citizens will still be responsible for clearing snow and debris from sidewalks, if the debris restricts use of the sidewalk.
The removed text from Section 78-125(a) of the City Code reads “and shall keep all weeds and grass adjacent to and along the sidewalk, curbstone and gutter mowed, and shall repair the sidewalk when the sidewalk becomes broken, cracked, or damaged in any way for any reason.”
City Manager Dobbins said city crews had been taking care of the mowing of weeds, so he proposed to the Board the official removal of the requirement on residents.
The code will still include a provision allowing the city attorney to file action in circuit court against a landowner if certain types of damage takes place.
“If the landowner intentionally breaks or destroys a sidewalk, we can still take them to court,” Dobbins said.
Another change would remove the $3 surcharge included in Municipal Court costs for the Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund.
In June, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the surcharge was unconstitutional, and the Court issued an order on June 29, 2021, removing the surcharge. City Attorney Chris Lebeck told the Board Bill 6037 removes all language related to the surcharge from city code.
Both measures were first reading bills approved unanimously. They will be considered for final passage at the Board’s next meeting on August 10, 2021.
