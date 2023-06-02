Vietnam veterans from all over the country recently came together for a wreath presentation and ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson.
Vietnam veterans from two groups; from Charlie Company 2/502 of the 101st Airborne Division who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 and 2nd Battalion 502nd Infantry Regular 101st Airborne, known as the ‘O’Deuce,’ who served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1972, met at the garden on Wednesday, May 10.
Veterans Memorial Garden Administrator Jana Evans said the ceremony was a beautiful way for the groups to come together to honor those they’ve lost.
“The ceremony was a memorial with speeches of memories and details about events while they served in Vietnam, prayers, the presentation of a wreath with the names of their fallen brothers, and taps played by Bob Smithers of the Branson Veterans Task Force,” Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “There were about 50 people present including the wives and family members of the veterans. After the ceremony they toured the garden. The wreath will be proudly displayed at the garden flag plaza.”
According to Bruce Scott, one of the Vietnam veterans in attendance, the group has been reuniting every year for almost a decade.
“Our group is veterans of Charlie Company 2/502 of the 101st Airborne Division that served in Vietnam basically from 1969, 1970 and 1971. We started getting together about eight years ago,” Scott said. “We then hooked up with some guys that have been coming to Branson about the last five years and they invited us to join them. If you were interested to learn more you can Google ‘Hill 714’ and click on the book Mighty Men of Valor. The author is in our group and it gives you a little insight on our group. That’s basically it. Just a bunch of old Vietnam Veterans getting together to support each other. I can not forget that the wives are an important part of our group.”
This was the first time the O’Deuce group, which spent years fighting in Vietnam, held their annual event in Branson, according to group member Larry Kuss.
“The O’Deuce was on the boat as part of the first brigade and remained in Vietnam until 1972. The historic average time in combat for WWII infantry soldiers was 40 days. And in Vietnam, they give 240 days as the norm or average. In the O’Deuce, the norm was much closer to 330 days in a 365 day tour,” Kuss said in an email. “We lived ‘in the bush’ and saw the ‘rear area’ for only a couple of days at a time, often a month or more apart. This was the first time we were in Branson. There were 26 Vietnam veterans (from this group) present. The majority were from Charlie Company, some are from Alpha Company. There were 15 states represented: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana. Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, and one who came from England.”
Kuss said they were grateful to be able to hold this ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to Jana Evans, the administrator of the Branson Veterans Memorial Garden, for letting us have our ceremony in the garden,” Kuss said. “Thank you again.”
Evans said events like this are one of the reasons the garden exists.
“The Veterans Memorial Garden is so honored to have veterans memorial celebrations and services like this at our garden,” Evans said. “We feel blessed to give veterans a place to come and remember.”
For more information visit veteransmemorialgarden.com.
