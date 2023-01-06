The Taney County Extension Council is hosting elections for new board members.
Taney County residents will have the opportunity to vote online for new University of Missouri Extension Council members Saturday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, according to Taney County University of Missouri ExtensionExtension Engagement Specialist Janice Weddle. Weddle added the link will only be active during the election week.
“Any Taney County resident, 18 years old or older can vote by logging onto our website and clicking on the plus sign next to County Council on the left side of the page, then council election,” Weddle said.
Paper ballots will also be available for residents at the Taney County Extension Office, located at 122 Felkins Avenue in Forsyth, just east of the Taney County Judicial Center. Paper ballots may be mailed in or dropped off at the office. If mailed they must be postmarked no later than Friday, Jan. 13, to be counted. Residents can request a paper ballot be mailed to them by calling 417-546-4431.
Voters will be asked to select an Eastern or Western district ballot based on their district when voting for Taney County commission elections. Short bios on the candidates will be available online to give voters a chance to read about the candidates.
Candidates for the 2023 Taney County Extension Council are:
- Western District: Andrew B. Lambert, of Hollister, Jeff Matthews of Branson, Anna Morrisey of Branson, Jody Stahl of Branson, and Robert Wyer of Ridgedale.
- Eastern District: Myka Braschler of Forsyth and Shanna Tilley of Forsyth
The Taney County Extension Council works much like a school board. Each member is elected and during their term they help to provide budget oversight, assist in developing programming, review policies and evaluate the professional staff. After the election new members will begin their duties on March 1, 2023.
The University of Missouri Extension, through the University of Missouri System and Lincoln University, offers educational programs for the area including classes in agriculture, business and industry, community development, human development, health and nutrition, youth development (4-H), and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops.
“Anyone, 18 years of age or older, interested in education and the progress of our county should vote for the nominee of their choice in their district,” Council Chairman Shanna Tilley, who is seeking re-election, said. “The resources of the universities are available to us. It is our responsibility to put these resources to effective use.”
For more information or to vote visit extension2.missouri.edu/counties/taney.
