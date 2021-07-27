Two new Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers have been assigned to the district that covers southwest Missouri.
According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on July 23 Captain Justin McCullough, commanding officer of Troop D, announced Troop D has been assigned two new troopers who were both members of the 111th Recruit Class, which graduated from the Patrol Academy on July 23, 2021.
Trooper Levi H. Crowe, originally from Carthage Missouri, is a 2014 graduate of Carthage High School, according to the release.
Trooper Joshua T. Martin, originally from Fenton, Missouri, is a 2012 graduate of Rockwood High School. Trooper Martin is married and has two children, according to the release.
Troop D is located on Kearney Street in Springfield just West of US-65 and has the largest troop coverage in geographical area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.
Troop D serves 18 counties in southwestern Missouri including Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Vernon, and Webster.
There are currently 144 uniformed officers, 73 uniformed civilians, and 13 civilian employees assigned to Troop D.
For more information visit mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/TroopHeadquarters/TroopD.
