Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia, Missouri. Second runner-up was Kara Ford, senior allied health science major, of Nixa, Missouri. Third runner-up was Kat Anderson, junior biblical and theological studies major, of Crane, Missouri. Fourth runner-up was Megan Botta, sophomore public relations major, of Roach, Missouri.
Over 25 College of the Ozarks workstations nominated candidates for “Miss Hard Work U”. The candidates worked together as a group, along with Elevate Branson, to serve meals to the community.
Votes by the student body and one-on-one interviews went into a cumulative assessment of the top 10 candidates. A panel of judges selected the top five, based on their graded essays and overall stage presence. These candidates answered onstage questions during the Coronation Ceremony. The judges crowned Miss Hard Work U. and her court based upon the previous culmination of scores and the impromptu Q & A.
For more information, go to www.cofo.edu.
