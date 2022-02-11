The Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors recently named the recipients of the Good Neighbor Fund Grant.
According to a press release from the TLBOR, seven area organizations were presented with checks totaling $12,000 during the monthly General Membership Meeting on Jan. 27.
The organizations who received these awards are:
- Taney County 100 Club
- CHANCES of Stone County
- Gift of Hope, Inc.
- Faith Community Health Center, Inc.
- Taneyhills Community Library
- Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County, Inc.
- The Brook Wellness Center.
The 2021 TLBOR Board President David Gubin said, “Realtors live and work here, we love our community, we want to give back to help others. Through the Good Neighbor Fund the realtors and affiliates members of the Tri-Lakes Board can give back to those who are helping the community.”
The TLBOR Good Neighbor Fund was established in 2007, and since has gifted over $60,000 to 501c3 organizations who offer varied forms of assistance to local residents in need. Most of the fund’s money is raised annually through a fundraiser held at the end of the year.
For more information on the grant application process, contact Julie Bolton at (417) 338-4555 or julie@tlbor.com.
