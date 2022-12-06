The Taneyhills Library will be offering a free class on how to deal with power of attorney situations.
The Power of Attorney - Who, What, Why, and When program will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. in the Stanley & Elaine Ball Tech Room at the Taneyhills Library. It will feature a 45 minute presentation on power of attorney planning. The program will be presented by local attorney and Branson Ward II Alderman Cody Fenton.
The American Bar Association states, “An important part of lifetime planning is a power of attorney. A power of attorney is accepted in all states, but the rules and requirements differ from state to state. A power of attorney gives one or more persons the power to act on your behalf as your agent.”
Fenton’s presentation is designed to help participants understand the role of a Power of Attorney. Fenton specializes in estate planning in his practice.
This class is limited to 25 participants. Participants are welcome to bring your lunch. Registration is required for this free class.
For more information or to register visit www.taneyhillscommunitylibrary.org or call the library at 417-334-1418.
