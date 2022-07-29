The spice and taste of Jamaica have made their way to Branson.
Back A Yaad restaurant opened their doors on Sunday, July 17 in downtown Branson, located at 125 US 65 business Branson, MO. Owner Dianne Pringle, who is originally from Llandilo, Westmoreland, Jamaica but now resides in Branson, said she brings passion and love to all the dishes served at Back A Yaad Grill.
“All my life I’ve been cooking. From high school, I went to culinary school back home,” Pringle told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I just have a passion for cooking. I like to see happy faces, like whenever I have a party everybody is always like, ‘Dianne this is great. Your food is so great.’ When they taste the oxtail and the curried goat, they always ask me how I get all the flavor together. I tell them I have a secret sauce that is really good. That is what I do, when I make it I make it with love.”
Pringle said she brings the ‘Jamaican energy’ to her food.
“I love cooking. When I am cooking, I have my music playing because I like the music,” Pringle said. “It gives my food energy. It gives me more energy to cook.”
Pringle said she hopes to bring the travels to the Caribbean and Jamaica to Branson, for those who have never been and those who have been and want authentic Jamaican flavors.
“We have a lot of people around here that have traveled and been to Jamaica,” Pringle said. “We bring the flavors and spices they have had there. Some people haven’t been to Jamaica, so they can taste something new.”
Caribbean food is known for its blend of spices and flavors, unique to the islands.
“Caribbean food gives you something spicy, something mild. There is something for everyone. If you’re looking for something spicy you can get the jerk chicken, if you want it less spicy pick it up without sauce. If you want something that is a treat to your taste buds, get the oxtail. It is great,” Pringle said. “The curry goat is so good and it and oxtail are staples in Jamaica. Most people have never tried them, but they can try them.”
Besides oxtail, curried goat and jerk chicken the Back A Yaad carries several other dishes of Jamaican fare, including escovitch saltfish, festivals, and fried plantains.
“There’s a flavor all around, for instance if you try the festival is going to give you a soft texture with good flavor,” Pringles said. “It’s soft and has cornmeal and flour, they are something people have never tried. Our jerk chicken has so much flavor. The recipe brings so much flavor.”
Back A Yaad has two types of jerk sauce, a honey jerk and a hot jerk. The jerk chicken comes in a dinner or in a wrap. The wrap comes with a choice of sauce and choice of rice and peas or white rice.
“The rice and peas are so delicious,” Pringles said. “It is really, really good.”
Back A Yaad is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer catering and ordering via text or calls.
For more information or to place an order call Pringle at 417-593-9109 or visit the ‘Back A Yaad Grill-llc’ page on Facebook.
