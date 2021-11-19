The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is inviting people to come walk off their Thanksgiving dinner.
The ‘Walk off the Turkey’ event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.
According to the event page on the Missouri Department of Conservation, the walk is a mile hike along the shore of Lake Taneycomo.
Alison Bleich, Interpretive Center Manager at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will be in charge of the event.
Participation is limited to 15 people and registration is required.
Attendees are asked to wear walking/hiking shoes, bring water and dress for the weather. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
For more information visit call 417-334-4865 or email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov.
