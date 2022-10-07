The Reeds Spring Intermediate School has received a grant to help the school’s literacy program.
The school’s focus on reading has paid off in a big way, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The Tanger Outlets awarded the school a $2,000 grant to buy more books.
“These novels will go into our Literature Library, which is separate from our regular library,” Principal Andrea Chavez said. “We use this for classroom literature circles. We are beyond excited for the opportunity to expand!”
The funds were given to the school from the TangerKids Grants program, which was established in 1996 to help schools. Since being established the TangerKids Grants program has given over three million dollars to schools through grants and scholarship programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.