Kansas City Chiefs fans have an opportunity to score a branded wearable while saving lives in their community.
By giving blood in October or November at any Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donor center or mobile blood drive, donors will receive a free Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt, while supplies last.
Donors also have an opportunity to win a game package of two free tickets and a parking pass to the Jan. 1, 2023 Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos. The game package is valued at $700.
As the sole supplier of blood to over 40 hospitals in 40 counties in the Ozarks, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks needs about 200 donations each day, to meet local patient needs. Since each blood donation can save up to three lives, one donor can impact the lives of multiple patients. Donors are encouraged to go online or call if they have questions about eligibility.
“We know there are so many people out there who’ve either never donated or haven’t donated in a long time and we’re asking them to join the lifesaving team by donating blood,” Media Relations Representative at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Michelle Teter said. “Most people are shocked at how easy it is to give blood when they finally give it a try. It only takes about an hour to give but that time can mean a lifetime for someone else. So come in, donate blood, save a life, and fall in love with your new KC Chiefs T-Shirt.”
Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale, Ark., or Bentonville, Ark. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.
The O Negative blood supply locally is currently low and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is urging eligible donors with O negative blood to give as soon as possible.
To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged.
Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling (417) 227-5006.
