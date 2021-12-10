A Branson church is hosting a living nativity event to help share the meaning of Christmas.
The Faith Lutheran Church, located at 221 Malone Street in Branson, is presenting “A Night of Nativity: An Outdoor Living Nativity” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Dec. 19.
According to a press release from the church, the event is a time for the community to focus on the birth of Jesus.
“It’s just one night to put aside the commercialism and focus back on what the real meaning of Christmas is and remember why we celebrate it,” event coordinator Gina Brandt said in the release. “That’s what we’re trying to create for people with this live Nativity. There’s always such a hustle and bustle in town, but when you walk down the path of hundreds of luminaries leading to the manger it’s really impactful.”
Brandt said she hopes the live nativity will change the way people see Christmas.
“It’s an opportunity to just put aside all the craziness. There is something different about seeing it live that really changes your attitude about Christmas,” Brandt said. “You just have to experience it to know how it feels. We all take our kids to see Santa, maybe this year will be the first time for many to see a living nativity.”
The living nativity will feature several animals including a camel and a donkey.
“The live nativity will include farm animals,” Brandt said. “One of my favorite pieces of trivia to share is the significance of the donkey, every donkey on its back has a darker patch of fur shaped in a cross going down its spine and over its shoulder blades, according to legend, donkeys have that because Christ rode a donkey his last time into Jerusalem before his crucifixion, so now each donkey has a cross on its back to remind us of Jesus Christ.”
The live nativity is not the only activity for the community to enjoy at the event. The church’s roaming Christmas Carolers will be performing live music outdoors and there will be personal nativity scenes on display inside the church for all to view. The nativity displays inside the church are all unique and special, according to the release. Handbell performances will take place indoors throughout the night.
The release states, everyone is invited to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.
For more information call 417-334-2469, or visit www.facebook.com/faithlutheranbranson or www.faithbranson.org.
