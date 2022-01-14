Patients of CoxHealth affiliated doctors have been receiving an email informing them of the potential rescheduling of wellness and maintenance management appointments in the next few weeks.
The email from Dr. Tim Jones, President Cox Medical Group, reads:
As we continue to experience rising COVID-19 cases, CoxHealth’s primary care physicians are adjusting their schedules to treat more patients who are acutely ill.
Beginning this week, primary care clinics will be calling patients to reschedule some wellness and maintenance management appointments. A provider will review and approve any rescheduled appointments to ensure that all patients are receiving timely care.
Wellness and routine appointments currently scheduled in the next 30-45 days could be rescheduled.
The approach is part of CoxHealth’s multi-tiered plan to reallocate resources as we manage the current COVID-19 surge.
Rescheduling these appointments allows our primary care physicians to add appointment times to treat patients who need symptomatic or emergent care.
These new appointments will help primary care physicians support CoxHealth’s urgent care facilities, which are currently operating beyond capacity. In recent weeks, we have served more than 700 patients per day in our urgent cares, up from 350-400 daily visits at this time last year.
We are asking patients who are ill and seeking care to call their primary care physician’s office first, rather than visiting an urgent care. They can also use our Virtual Visits on Demand service to connect with a provider.
In the coming weeks, we expect busy hospitals, Emergency Departments and urgent cares. We are asking for patience and understanding as we manage the surge and work to meet the needs of our communities.
Patients who are needing wellness or maintenance management checks have already been told by some providers they can not schedule one, according to a local mother who contacted the Branson Tri-Lakes News on Monday, Jan. 10 with concerns over being told she could not schedule a wellness check for her four-year-old. The child needed the check by the middle of February to be able to continue to be enrolled in her preschool.
Bridget Meazell told Branson Tri-Lakes News she was told by her daughter’s preschool she was required to get a wellness check or her daughter would not be able to return to the school.
“I was trying to schedule a yearly wellness visit for her but when I talked to the office I was told they are not doing wellness visits for children over 2,” Meazell said. “I am not sure what to do. She needs to be in school but they won’t let her return if she doesn’t get the wellness visit.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted CoxHealth Medical Center Branson Communications Manager Brandei Clifton about the concerns over the inability to schedule wellness visits.
CoxHealth issued the following statement in response to Branson Tri-Lakes News request for information:
CoxHealth is experiencing an influx of sick patients, including pediatric patients with urgent needs. To help us handle this surge, we are working with our primary providers to reschedule some routine checkups. Freeing up these appointment times right now ensures patients who are sick have appropriate access to care in a clinical setting rather than the ER or urgent care, which are both operating beyond capacity. It also helps us limit the exposure of our well patients by rescheduling appointments to a timeframe when we anticipate fewer sick patients being present in the hospital.
Providers will look at each case and determine which appointments can be rescheduled and clinic staff will contact those patients. If a patient is well but needs an appointment for various circumstances such as a medication refill or a school-required checkup, please reach out to your provider’s clinic so we can accommodate you.
For more information patients may contact their health care providers.
