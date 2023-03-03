Hollister city hall.jpg

Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his Hollister Top 5 for February. 

Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his “Top 5” for the month of February.

The Top 5 consists of information regarding city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and the city’s next steps. Information for the month of February is as follows: 

 

City Finances at a Glance

February Revenue:

Projected: $508,920 

Actual: $709,345

 

February Balances:

Total: $4,256,254 

Unrestricted: $3,384,388 

Reserves: $2,476,822

 

Budget: The draft 2023-2024 Annual Operating Budget of $9,707,650 is being presented to City Council for first reading on March 2nd.

 

What is Being Built

Commercial: The former Seven Arrows Tap Room is reopening under new owners, as The Tap. The Hollister Wash Co car wash is partially open. The new laundromat in the SouthTowne Shopping Center is opening soon.

 

Residential: 12 new homes are permitted or under construction.

 

Water, Sewer and Streets

Next year’s paving priorities are St. James Street, Elm Street and Kays Lane.

 

Current Topics of Interest

Police: The department is getting a new replacement roof section. 

 

Yacht Club: There are two remaining residents to relocate. 

 

Public Works: The smaller water storage tank at the Knox Avenue Well has been removed. 

 

City Hall: The City is at full strength with all staff positions in all departments filled.

 

What’s Next

Yacht Club: The relocation of the residents was the first phase of the project; the next phase is site cleanup. 

 

OTC: The college will be closing on the purchase of the old police department building and old maintenance build and grounds.

 

For more information, call Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262 or visit www.cityofhollister.com.

