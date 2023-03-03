Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his “Top 5” for the month of February.
The Top 5 consists of information regarding city finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest and the city’s next steps. Information for the month of February is as follows:
City Finances at a Glance
February Revenue:
Projected: $508,920
Actual: $709,345
February Balances:
Total: $4,256,254
Unrestricted: $3,384,388
Reserves: $2,476,822
Budget: The draft 2023-2024 Annual Operating Budget of $9,707,650 is being presented to City Council for first reading on March 2nd.
What is Being Built
Commercial: The former Seven Arrows Tap Room is reopening under new owners, as The Tap. The Hollister Wash Co car wash is partially open. The new laundromat in the SouthTowne Shopping Center is opening soon.
Residential: 12 new homes are permitted or under construction.
Water, Sewer and Streets
Next year’s paving priorities are St. James Street, Elm Street and Kays Lane.
Current Topics of Interest
Police: The department is getting a new replacement roof section.
Yacht Club: There are two remaining residents to relocate.
Public Works: The smaller water storage tank at the Knox Avenue Well has been removed.
City Hall: The City is at full strength with all staff positions in all departments filled.
What’s Next
Yacht Club: The relocation of the residents was the first phase of the project; the next phase is site cleanup.
OTC: The college will be closing on the purchase of the old police department building and old maintenance build and grounds.
For more information, call Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262 or visit www.cityofhollister.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.