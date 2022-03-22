The Taneyhills Community Library is launching their 2022 “Spring for a Book” program. The program is aimed at purchasing new releases and bestselling books to help the reading needs of the community, according to a release from the Taneyhills Community Library.
“We aggressively pursue funds for new content, but finding grant money for adult fiction continues to be a challenge,” stated the library in the release. “Last year’s response to Spring for a Book helped us supplement the adult collection at a level we had never been able to achieve. To keep new books coming in for our adult readers, we are again reaching out to our members to Spring for a Book.”
Over the past few years, the library has received grant awards and had fundraisers, like the Spring for a Book program to work to enhance the lending areas and keep the collection up-to-date, according to the release.
“Grant awards have helped make significant upgrades to the Library and provided for purchasing large print books and ebooks,” the release stated. “We hope you have noticed the improvements.”
Several options are available for this unique fundraiser including:
- Buy a Book for $25
- Buy a Stack for $100
- Buy a Shelf for $250
The library staff said they will accept any amount and offer an ‘other’ option if the Buy a Book, Buy a Stack or Buy a Shelf are not right for donors.
“Are you an avid reader and a Taneyhills Library supporter? Have you appreciated picking up your favorite author’s newest read from the Library? Please consider donating,” stated the release. “Several contribution options are available. You select what’s most convenient for you.”
For more information call the library at 417-334-1418.
