On Friday, May 27, the Reeds Spring School District broke ground on its Primary School renovation and expansion.
As part of the renovation, the building will have a wing added and a courtyard enclosed to create room for more early childhood classrooms, according to Reeds Spring Communication Director Ben Fisher. The project is expected to be completed in August of 2023. Funding for this project comes from the $40 million bond issue known as RS VISION 2025 which was approved by voters in April. The bond issue will also fund a new career and technical center and create a park and picnic area which will be open to the community.
Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi said the upgrades to the school help the community by giving families the knowledge the school is an asset to bring in new residents.
“The quality of a school district is a direct reflection of the community, so having a better school system is going to motivate more families to move into our area,” Hirschi told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the no-tax-increase bond issue was a way for the district to fund building projects without raising taxes. Reeds Spring Schools have been aggressively paying off existing debts and refinancing for better rates in recent years, to help get the district in a good standing financially. These actions, combined with local commercial and residential growth expanded the local tax base, helped the district have room to take on additional debt with no tax increase.
In April, Hirschi told Branson Tri-Lakes News the school district and its staff are dedicated to continuing to give the community the best schools for the students.
“The Reeds Spring staff and community have invested in our strategic plan for the past three years,” Hirschi said. “Last year’s passing of PROP RS allowed us to drastically improve teacher salaries and hire critical positions to serve students. RS VISION 2025 is our next massive step in investing in our children’s lives. These no-tax-increase bond projects will target essential areas that our community is lacking. The renovation and expansion of our Primary School will allow us to serve 80% of our incoming kindergartners. The impact early learning will have on our students will shift the trajectory of their lives.”
The renovation work will impact summer school and next school year, according to the Reeds Spring School district website.
During renovations the Primary School students will be temporarily relocated to classrooms the district has secured at New Testament Church (the old middle school). The district’s preschool through first-grade summer school students and children who will be attending the summer Wolf Camp program will be attending classes at New Testament Christian Church.
According to the website, there will be changes which parent’s should be aware of for the next school year. Kindergartners and first-graders will attend classes at New Testament Christian Church beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, while renovations are continuing, according to the website. Early Childhood students will attend classes at the Primary School. The Kindergarten After school Program and Monday childcare will not be available for the 2022-23 school year.
Car line drop off/pick up procedures for this new summer school location can be found on the school’s website, www.rs-wolves.com.
