College of the Ozarks announced another featured speaker for The National Symposium on Patriotic Education that will take place on September 16-17.
Edward Graham, assistant to the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse, is the third featured speaker to be announced as part of The National Symposium on Patriotic Education, to be held via livestream this September.
According to a release from College of the Ozarks, the purpose of the symposium is to revive historic American values and virtue on the eve of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.
The event is hosted by The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education at College of the Ozarks.
Graham joins previously announced speakers Dr. Ben Carson, former United States secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary.
Graham is the youngest son of Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, and grandson to Evangelist Billy Graham. Graham graduated from the United States Military Academy and went on to serve 16 years in the U.S. Army.
After multiple combat deployments within the Special Operations Community and working in various leadership and command positions, he felt called to return home and serve in the ministry starting in the winter of 2018.
He is currently the assistant to the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse who oversees all international relief projects for the organization, stated the release.
Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world, according to the release.
Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ, since 1970.
According to the release, participants in the symposium can expect to hear from nationally known speakers, experience patriotic education programs, connect with thought-leaders and practitioners, and access innovative patriotic education content and resources.
The symposium will feature sessions centered around the following four pillars of patriotic education, as defined by The William S. Knight Center:
- Liberty’s Lessons: Expand knowledge of American heritage, especially individual and religious freedom
- Liberty’s Cost: Honor the sacrifices of Veterans and their families
- Liberty’s Foundation: Strengthen free enterprise through hard work and entrepreneurship
- Liberty’s Legacy: Promote public, civic, and military service
“Learning about liberty is the essence of patriotic education. Learning about liberty is not limited to a set of historical dates or pieces of information. It requires that Americans cultivate a common, shared identity inspired by the ideals and heritage that formed our nation,” Director of The Keeter Center for Character Education and The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education Andrew Bolger said.
College of the Ozarks Vice-President for Patriotic Activities and Dean of Admissions Marci Linson said she sees this as a critical time for such an event, in the release.“We are honored to hear from a Veteran like Edward Graham,” Linson said. “His example of Christian and military service is inspirational, and we hope encourages our students to continue their active pursuit of serving their communities.
“Offering this as a complimentary livestream event increases our outreach and allows us to draw many concerned citizens into the conversation about the importance of patriotic education.
“We trust that accessing the content of this meaningful online event will prove convenient and educational for our guests.”
For additional information, visit cofo.edu.
