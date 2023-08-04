Reeds Spring students made their way south to compete at a national leadership conference.
The 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America was held on Tuesday, June 27 through Friday, June 29, in Atlanta, Georgia. In attendance were six Reeds Spring High School students who competed in five categories at the conference.
- Evan Brandsma and Faith Jones competed in Entrepreneurship
- Kaden Colman competed in Computer Game Simulation
- Talon Lemoine competed in Political Science
- Rylie Lacy competed in Business Management
- Layna Lebow competed in Accounting
“I am very proud of them and their accomplishments. They represented Reeds Spring School District very well,” Reeds Spring FBLA Advisor Ronda Hursh-Plaster said.
The students not only competed during the conference, but engaged in learning through workshops. In addition, the students were able to meet with representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities, and businesses.
FBLA is the nation’s largest Career and Technical Student Organization focused solely on business.
The event attracted more than 13,000 middle school and high school students and educators from across the country.
For more information on the FBLA visit www.fbla-pbl.org.
