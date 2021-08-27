Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society is hosting a Lock-In fundraiser to raise money for new kennels.
SOHHS is planning a long-overdue remodeling project in 2022 and is hosting a fundraiser to get a part of the remodel done, according to the SOHHS website.
The humane society is in need of new kennels for the dogs in their care. They have used the same kennels for the last several years, which have been patched and pieced together, according to a press release from the SOHHS.
The SOHHS is hosting a lock-in fundraiser from now until Sept. 16 to raise money to purchase a brand-new kennel system for their facility. These kennels are designed for buildings that were never designed to house animals. They will be much more comfortable and sanitary for the animals at the facility, stated the release.
The adoption center is located in a strip mall at 2837 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, which also houses a veterinary clinic and the SOHHS thrift store.
The location has served the SOHHS well, according to the website, but it was not originally designed to be an animal shelter. The concrete floors are not equipped with drains which are essential for proper cleaning in the adoption center. The kennels have been used for more than 10 years, are not shelter-grade and were never designed for long-term usage. These kennels must be taken apart completely to be properly cleaned every time a new animal is housed in that kennel.
According to the website, the goal of the fundraiser is to update the facility by purchasing new raised, self-contained, modular kennels with a built-in drainage system. This new system is specifically designed for providing a cleaner and more hygienic living environment for the animals they care for on a daily basis. The design and drain system allow for easy disinfection and a significant reduction in the transmission of highly contagious illnesses like Parvo and Coccidia.
“Our location wasn’t originally built to house animals. The kennels we have at the moment weren’t meant to withstand daily use and are rusty and falling about. We are piecing them together at the moment,” Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Operations Coordinator Alicia Mason said. “The new kennels are called Quick N Clean 7” Tall Kennel Pod from K9-Kennelstore. They were made for shelters like ours. You can hose the kennel down and the dirty water goes into a drain system built into the floor of the kennel.”
Mason said the cost of each of these kennels is $2,000 and the shelter is hoping to raise enough money to purchase 15 of them.
“We plan on buying 15 dog kennels at $2,000 a piece, so we need to raise $30,000,” Mason said. “These kennels would really help keep the shelter cleaner and the animals healthy.”
According to the release, the SOHHS does not receive government funding and runs strictly on donations from our friends, family, neighbors, and partners in the community to make our efforts possible.
“We are a 501c3,” Mason said. “We raise money for the adoption center from sales at our two thrift stores and by donations from the community.”
To raise money for the kennels the shelter is ‘locking-up’ several of our community members. Each person has volunteered to be locked up and has been tasked with raising $1,000 each, according to the website.
As of the date of publication, 16 local residents have signed up to be ‘locked-up’ including: Holly Peden, Michele Bourk, Brent Sager, Brandi Beebe, Devra Leach, Bob Huel, Team Jay-licia, Shelley Rader, Kristen Rice-Rozkiewicz, Sherry Hanson, Mary Trexler, Gwenna McGrath, Wendy Youngblood, Corrine Hill, Scottie Earls, and Shoji Tabuchi.
To donate to the ‘bail’ of any of the volunteers, visit www.bransonhumanesociety.com/kennellockup.
“(People can) go to our website and click on one of the donate buttons or by coming by the adoption center and drop off a donation,” Mason said.
According to the press release, the SOHHS will host an event on September 16 at Seven Arrows Taproom, located at 260 Birdcage Walk, Hollister, from 4-7. The event is intended to be a fun night to celebrate everyone’s efforts and to see who gets bailed out and who must stay in jail. There will be live music by Matteson Gregory and Andi’s Snack Shack food truck will be there with yummy goodies. If you bring in a donation for the Humane Society you will receive $1 off your drink at the taproom.
Mason said the shelter is always in need of volunteers and help from the community.
“We are always looking for foster families for animals, volunteers to help walk dogs or give baths and help us with different events around town,” Mason said.
For more information visit www.bransonhumanesociety.com or call the shelter at 417-337-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.