Hollister School District host a slew of events leading up to the Homecoming game, which took place on Friday, October 1.
One of these events was a Homecoming Parade through downtown Hollister on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The parade featured students of all ages, a float for the football team, and the Homecoming Court.
