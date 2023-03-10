It’s a dirty job, but someone’s gotta do it.
College of the Ozarks will host Mike Rowe, television personality and proponent of a strong work ethic, for the Spring Work Ethic Forum Convocation on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Rowe is best known as the “dirtiest man on TV;” a title earned on the television series Dirty Jobs, which is currently in its tenth season on the Discovery Channel. On the show, Rowe joins the hard workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure, who aren’t afraid to get dirty.
“Since our founding in 1906, the Work Education Program at College of the Ozarks has been our signature program, and we want to feature the valuable learning that occurs every day in each of our 100+ workstations on campus,” said Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Dean of Character Education Sue Head. “Mike Rowe is passionate about encouraging young people, and his resume includes over 300 jobs he has done for his show ‘Dirty Jobs.’ His visit to Hard Work U. will provide the opportunity for our students to show him what they are learning and will highlight how our strong work ethic overlaps with his.”
The Spring Work Ethic Forum Convocation will take place on the college campus, in the Howell W. Keeter Athletic Complex. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the prelude will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors will close at 6:45 p.m. and the convocation is to begin promptly at 7 p.m.
Tickets are required for admission. A limited number of tickets are available to the public at no charge with a limit of two per household, and are available through the College of the Ozarks website. Tickets will be made available on the C of O website beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, on a first come, first-served basis.
“Once tickets are set aside for students, faculty, staff, and special guests, we are happy to share remaining tickets with the community at no charge,” Head said. “Through The Keeter Center for Character Education, the annual Spring Forum provides an opportunity for the College to bring nationally recognized leaders to our campus to share their life stories with our students as a way to emphasize the importance of good character.”
Criminal Justice Major and sophomore David Garrison said everyone at the college is excited to have Rowe on campus.
“Many of our students grew up watching him on TV.,” Garrison said. “Mike Rowe is associated with good memories and an admirable work ethic, all things that inspire the hearts of students on campus.”
For tickets, visit the College of the Ozarks website at www.cofo.edu.
