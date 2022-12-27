Ye Old Wash House in Hollister hosted a free Christmas dinner with all the fixins on Monday, Dec. 19, for individuals who attended.
The dinner consisted of turkey, ham, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, a roll and pumpkin pie.
Attendees were also given the opportunity to wash four loads of laundry at no cost, through a collaborative effort organized by members of Laundry Love and Ye Old Wash House in Hollister. The purpose of the outreach is to provide the necessary need to have clean clothing.
Ye Old Wash House and Laundry Love collaborate monthly to offer the laundry services. Individuals are invited to take advantage of the outreach program at Ye Old Wash House on the first and third Monday of each month to do their laundry. During summer, the service is available on the third Monday of each month. The free laundry services are available from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks are provided.
For more information about Laundry Love, call The Grove Church at (417) 337-7770.
