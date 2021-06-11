The Forsyth Board of Aldermen recently voted to eliminate the park board and place its responsibilities back on the aldermen.
The current park board only has two active members, both of which rotated off at the end of May.
Jack Baker, alderman for Ward I, made the recommendation to eliminate the Park Board at the aldermen meeting on May 17.
“The Park Board Committee has been assisting us in the past, but it’s hard to keep somebody on it,” said Baker. “The aldermen and the mayor actually make the decision anyway, so it’s my recommendation that we eliminate the park board and just put it back on the aldermen and the mayor.”
According to Baker, the aldermen and the mayor will make the decisions and then bring it before the council, to save the extra step of having the Park Board go through the aldermen first.
Dennis Winzenried, aldermen for Ward II, agreed that the Park Board has been helpful in the past, but eliminating the Park Board will make the process more efficient.
“The aldermen already had final say on what was going to take place, they are the ones who have to decide how the money’s going to be spent and how progress would be made on the park,” said Winzenried. “The park board was an advisory board, it was important, it was helpful, and it gave input to the council.”
According to Winzenried, the elimination will create a much faster and smoother process. Although the final decision will be on the aldermen, Winzenried said they still want to present it before the public to have community input.
“Down the line as we move forward, I do hope we can have some period of community input, as we think about long range and long term,” said Winzenried.
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
