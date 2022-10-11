A Stone County firefighter has received a promotion.
Dylan Honea has been promoted by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Board of Directors to Deputy Chief, and will serve as the SSFPDB’s Fire Marshal.
According to a Facebook post from SSCFPD, Honea has served as inspector with the District and has managed the inspection and prevention areas of the district for some time.
“I started as a volunteer firefighter, then went part time with the Fire Marshal’s office,” Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “On Jan. 1 2021, I took over the duties of the fire inspector due to our fire marshal retiring. I’ve been in the Fire Marshal’s office full time since then.”
Honea said the support he has received has made his promotion possible.
“I’m honored to have the promotion,” Honea said. “I definitely have the support of the rest of the firefighters, the chief and officers. The support of the rest of my family and friends have been what’s made it possible for me to take this next step in my career at the Fire Marshal’s office.
In the Facebook post, the SSCFPD gave Honea sincere congratulations.
“The District wishes to congratulate Deputy Chief Honea on his promotion and continued success as our Fire Marshal in serving the citizens and businesses of our fire district,” the post said.
Honea encouraged those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to reach out to their local fire district.
