Jason Outman, president/CEO of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taney County Partnership, gave a presentation at the April 27 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, highlighting first quarter success.
“This is about the amazing work that this organization is doing, and has done, in the first quarter of 2021,” said Outman. “Just to give you a couple quick updates; some things that have occurred since I’ve come into office on January 18. I mentioned that I was going to get out and meet with the community, so I’ve been in over 200 meetings in my time here.”
According to the presentation, many things were accomplished in the first quarter, including: the launch of a monthly stakeholder newsletter called CEO Circle; the addition of the ‘Live Shows’ tab to the ExploreBranson website; the hiring of CFO by Design to conduct a full organization assessment; the organization of a by-laws subcommittee; and more.
They also launched ImagineBransonMO.com, a new website that aims to address the community’s workforce shortage. Imagine Branson has more than 20 stories that highlights reasons to live, work and invest in the Branson/Lakes Area, and gives businesses a place to post job openings for free.
“This is a brand new site that we’ve launched. This is our site that focuses on relocation, focuses on jobs. It focuses on why you want to live here, work here and play here. This is a tremendous asset,” said Outman.
“In fact, I was on a call earlier today with 35 other CEOs across this country and when I mentioned this site, and I shared it with them, we got a standing ovation here in Branson, because this is something that a CVB and a chamber has not done in the past. And this is something that’s going to help promote.
“This is a free job listing board as well, for anybody that needs to fill positions, go to ImagineBransonMO.com; put your job in there. I can’t guarantee somebody’s going to fill out, or show up, but it’s another free opportunity that we are promoting to try to get these positions filled. Tremendous, tremendous asset we’ve just launched.”
The presentation also includes a marketing update that highlights the process that was taken, that led to an agency, named Proof, being unanimously chosen by the Marketing Oversight Committee’s Creative Subcommittee and the Branson Chamber/CVB team, to become the new creative agency.
According to Outman, Branson is now the No.16 top destination in the United States.
“We just found out this week that for the tenth consecutive year on TripAdvisor, we are in the top 20 and we moved up two spots. So, the city of Branson is now No.16, top destination in the United States,” said Outman.
According to the presentation, the meetings and conventions update showed that for the first quarter there were 2,442 room nights, 524 jobs supported, which comes out to an estimated economic impact of $1,310,153.
Upcoming “big” events include: Phil Waldrep - Women of Joy Conference in October 2021, which is slated to bring 4,000 attendees and 1,200 room nights; and Campground Owners Association - Conference and Tradeshow in December 2021, which is slated to bring 1,500 to 2,000 attendee from 15 states.
“Big” events booked for the future include: American Quilters Society - quilt week, that is estimated to bring 3,000 to 5,000 attendees; and National Beta Club - MO State Beta Club Jr & Sr Convention, that is estimated to bring 2,000 attendees and 2,125 room nights.
According to the presentation, there are also several “big” sport events coming soon to Branson, including: NuWay Combat, June 11-13; 3 v 3 Live on August 14; Triple Crown’s Branson Scenic Showcase, November 5-7.
As well as, Powerboat’s Grand Prix Series on Lake Taneycomo, May 15-16, June 19-20 and July 24-25; and Talent on Parade - National Finals, June 13-19 at the Mansion Theatre.
To view the presentation in its entirety, visit ‘Agendas & Minutes’, under the ‘Government’ tab, at bransonmo.gov. Or watch the live stream of the April 27 meeting at ‘CityofBranson’ on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.