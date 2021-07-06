A boat racing event will be coming to Forsyth in July for a weekend full of family fun at the lake.
The boat races will be held on July 9-11 at Empire Park, located on State Highway Y in Forsyth, sponsored by the National Boat Racing Association.
TJ Snider and Tole Childress, drivers for the event, are working with the NBRA to host the first boat racing event in Forsyth.
“We actually used to race at Rockaway Beach years ago, but it was hard to accommodate everybody who was coming into town,” Snider said. “I actually graduated high school in Forsyth, and I’ve been looking at this spot (at Empire Park) for a long time, so me and my brother (Tole) decided (to) try to get it going (again).”
The event is free to public spectators. The event will begin on Friday, July 9, at 9 a.m. for testing and races will be from noon to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, July 10, testing will begin at 9 a.m. and races will be from noon to 5 p.m. Then on Sunday, July 11, there will be no testing and races will be from noon to 5 p.m.
Snider said there will be two classes of boats that will be racing, novice and fast class. The novice class is open to kids ages 10 years and older, for boats that run around 45 mph. The fast class is for those with Super E Hydro’s, which run around 100 mph.
“We run outboard hydroplanes and runabouts. We have different classes with speeds anywhere from 60 mph up to 100 mph, a three lap circle track and we can have up to 12 boats in a heat,” Snider said.
Snider has been racing boats for almost 20 years and said he loves the family atmosphere boat racing brings to the community.
“It’s a good place to bring a family together and just have a good time. It’s something that people don’t see every day, and people thoroughly enjoy looking at our boats and seeing what we do. I love it,” Snider said. “For me it’s the thrill of the ride, the speed and all the hard work coming together to do what I love to do. Also getting to see my boat racing friends. Most of us have known each other our whole lives, so it’s good to get together even if it’s bumping boats for a weekend.”
For more information visit racenbra.net or follow their Facebook page ‘National Boat Racing Association-NBRA.’
