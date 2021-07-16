A British citizen who is a former executive chef at Chateau on the Lake has admitted in federal court to the sexual abuse of two children under the age of 5.
Mark John Millman, 37, of Merriam Woods, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of the sexual exploitation of minors and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. Millman’s wife, Tara Millman, pleaded guilty to the same charges on June 30, 2021.
The couple has been in the Greene County Jail without bond since their arrest in January.
Millman, who is a legal alien resident, admitted to using an iPhone to record video of his wife sexually assaulting a 2-year-old child. He also admitted he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old child and recorded it on video.
Millman admitted he and his wife would then use social media applications to share their videos and download other child pornography. The couple admitted to watching the child pornography together.
According to court documents, the Millmans became the subject of a federal investigation after agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, California, began investigations into users of a cloud storage platform they called “Cloud Platform A.”
The cloud platform had provided encrypted services for online storage and transfer of data including illegal videos. In the process of examining the server, the agents found an encrypted link to a chat room with 145 registered users. The users were “actively involved” in the upload and download of child pornography. Investigators who joined the chat room were able to document transfer of 129 video files, 324 images, and 43 links to cloud services with files of child pornography.
Investigators identified Mark Millman’s email among registered users and used the information to obtain a search warrant for his home on January 28, 2021. Investigators found child pornography on the cell phones of the couple and took them into custody.
Both Mark and Tara Millman face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole. U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush could sentence each to a maximum of 50 years in federal prison without parole.
