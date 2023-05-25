The College of the Ozarks student newscast, The Point, has been recognized for excellence in journalism by The Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The Point news magazine is a product of The Point Broadcast Newsroom applied learning workstation at College of the Ozarks. Student journalists produce the bi-weekly news magazine with a focus on stories of interest to the campus community. It was established in the fall of 2016. Since then, student journalists have been honored with more than 80 collegiate journalism awards at the state, regional, and national levels.
“Our student journalists of The Point Newsroom have a commitment to excellence, and I am gratified to see the diligence and perseverance they bring to their journalistic work each day,” Associate Professor of Journalism and Supervisor of The Point Broadcast Newsroom Erin Hayes said. “The Mid-America NATAS Student Production Awards are another acknowledgment of our students’ efforts, their talent, and their dedication to the principles of journalism. I am very blessed to be their teacher.”
Hayes is an award-winning journalist and former ABC news correspondent. In 2017, she was inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. She is a four-time recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award and a winner of the National Sigma Delta Chi Award for Investigative Reporting. Hayes received the National Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, three Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Awards (broadcasting’s Pulitzer Prize) and was recognized for her work during ABC News’ coverage of 9/11.
The Point received 14 awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The 14 winners and nominees from The Point are as follows:
College Magazine Program – Winner: “Coverage of 9/11 Memorial Service”
Aric Avey, senior journalism major from Fairfield Bay, Arkansas
Clancy Callahan, senior journalism major from Swifton, Arkansas
Jaden Lester, senior journalism major from Heber Springs, Arkansas
College News Report - Light News – Winner: “A Night to Shine”
Cienna Romines, 2023 graduate from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, B.A. in journalism
Abby Riffel, senior journalism major from Sterling, Kansas
Aric Avey
College Non-Fiction Short Form - Winner: “Never Forget”
Aric Avey
Clancy Callahan
College Arts/Entertainment/Cultural Affairs - Winner: “Culinary Artistry”
Alexander Olson, 2023 graduate from Florissant, Missouri, B.S. in culinary arts
Bethany French, 2023 graduate from Brighton, Illionis, B.A. in journalism
Cienna Romines
College Craft Talent News - Winner
Bethany French
College Craft Photographer - Winner
Photojournalists of The Point
College Craft Editor - Winner
Clancy Callahan
College Craft Writer - Winner
Abby Riffel
College Magazine Program - Nominee: The Point – February 16, 2023
College News Report - Serious News - Nominee: “Snow and Ice”
Clancy Callahan
Bethany French
College News Report - Light News - Nominee: “Auction Day”
Aric Avey
Matthew Clark, senior history major from Malden, Missouri
College Arts/Entertainment/Cultural Affairs - Nominee: “Quilting and Clay”
Covering Culture
College Craft Editor - Nominee
Abby Riffel
College Craft Writer - Nominee
Clancy Callahan
The purpose of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Student Production Awards is to recognize outstanding student achievement in production by conferring awards of merit in the chapter’s designated awards region. The presentation of these awards is intended to be an incentive for the continued pursuit of excellence by those studying media and journalism and to focus public attention on outstanding cultural, educational, technological, entertainment, news and informational achievements by undergraduate college and/or high school students.
