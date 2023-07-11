The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin updating sidewalks along Missouri Routes 76 and 376 in Stone and Taney counties the week of Monday, July 17.
The purpose of the sidewalk upgrades is to meet Americans with Disabilities requirements. At times, crews will be removing sections of sidewalk in front of driveways and businesses to install new pavement. Contractor crews are working with businesses to ensure adequate access during the work. Drivers are urged to use caution as they travel over gravel in those areas.
The work will take place on Missouri Route 76 between Business 13 in Branson West and Missouri Route 376 in Branson, and Missouri Route 376 between Missouri Route 76 to Shepherd of the Hills Expressway. Drivers may encounter flaggers and lane drops where crews are working.
For more information, visit www.modot.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.