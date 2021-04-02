A Branson man has been indicted for threatening the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in California.
According to a press release from the office of the United States Attorney Western District of Missouri, Joshua L. Bippert, 26, has been indicted for threatening to injure employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on the internet.
Bippert was charged in the single count indictment that was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, MO on March 23.
According to the release, the indictment was unsealed and made public on March 30 following Bippert’s arrest and initial court appearance.
The federal indictment alleges that Bippert communicated the threat over the internet to the sheriff’s department between Sept. 20 and 21 of 2020.
According to the release, this charge is simply an accusation, not evidence of guilt. Evidence must now be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark.
Visit justice.gov.wdmo for the complete press release.
