Thirty-nine Reeds Spring High School students were inducted in the National Honor Society on Monday, Nov. 7.
NHS recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character. Members of the RSHS chapter must maintain a 3.25 GPA and perform five hours of community service each semester, including at least two hours of service to the school. Members are invited to join NHS during their sophomore through senior years.
The induction ceremony hosted the keynote speaker Amy Lallathin, a 2009 Reeds Spring graduate, who is now a nurse practitioner.
New members are Avery Sadler, Ava Sammons, Jackson Sifford, Cooper Simkins, Aiden Walker, Hannah Williams, Mackenzie Wood, Madison Wood, Nathan Mitchell, Nicholas Morris, Jacobson Munday, Elizabeth Parrish, Reese Phelps, Maverick Porter, Lance Rosebrough, Cailyn Kite, Haley Kusnetz, Talon Lemoine, Conner Mallick, Jacob Mallick, Seberina Miller, Taylor Dardenne, Ciera Davis, Shelby Evans, Haley Guffey, Trace Haddock, Landon Hafar, Haven Hodges, Joel Keithley, Jenna Adams, Blaiklee Cagle, Addison Crane, Bobbee Carlile, Jacob Coulter, Joshua Crabtree, Brack Cuzzort, Havik Arnall, Lindsey Keithley and Kate Kinzbach.
