Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton recently shared his “Mayor’s Minute,” for the month of March.
The Mayor’s Minute is a way for Patton to share what has been happening in the city of Hollister, along with things coming up. For March, Patton shared a little bit about his recent visit with students at Hollister Elementary School.
“Recently, I had the opportunity to read to a group of 4th graders at Hollister Elementary. When I was done reading, the kids were told they could ask me questions. It was a lot of fun to hear what they wondered about being mayor,” Patton said. “They asked what my favorite thing was, and I told them I was doing it right then. Several focused on how much the salary is, and each time I turned that back to, to serve your community, you don’t do it for the money. We also discussed that you don’t have to be mayor to serve your community. In fact, there are examples all around us of folks serving our community, with no regard for compensation, they do it for the love of the community.”
Patton gave examples of such community members, including volunteers on the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
“They serve in a big way to help their community. Those folks voluntarily answer the call to help each of us when, as the chief says, ‘We are having a bad day,’” Patton continued. “I would also say that those that serve our community keeping law and order, our police officers, don’t do the job for the pay itself.”
Patton continued, addressing the efforts of individuals and groups within the area in regards to community service, pointing to the recent Faith Community Health ribbon cutting as well as groups like House of Hope, CAM, etc.
“Faith Community Health cut the ribbon on a brand-new facility last week. Look how it’s grown, serving tens of thousands,” Patton said. “It’s now a partnership between several groups including the two local hospital networks. We have all witnessed the great outpouring of community service provided by several groups, in the help provided for those relocating from The Yacht Club to their new homes. Groups like House of Hope, CAM as well as many Church Organizations stepped in to provide not only financial assistance, but they also provided help with packing and moving, hotel nights and construction. I would submit to you that each of us can find something in our community (where) we can fill an important need. Visiting the elderly, taking food to someone who’s not feeling their best, volunteering at one of many of the local nonprofits, helping keep a park or a street free from litter are a few examples. You don’t have to be any particular thing to serve your community, you just have to be you and do your thing.”
Patton touched on future events in Hollister such as Revive 65; an opportunity for community members to be involved in cleaning up the downtown area and parks, which is to take place on April 22.
The Mayor’s Minute can be accessed monthly in the city’s Hollister App which is available in the mobile device’s app store, or on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.