With a keen eye and a basket in hand children can show off their hunting skills as they search for eggs, candy and prizes left by the Easter Bunny at area Easter events this weekend.
Forsyth kicked off the egg hunting season on March 27 at Shoals Bend Park, but there are still upcoming Easter events open to the families in Taney County scheduled for this weekend.
The Branson Parks & Recreation Department will host the 5th Annual Branson Community Easter Egg Hunt presented by Branson United Methodist Church and Tri-Lakes Christian Church. This free event opens on April 3 at 9 a.m. at the Branson RecPlex ball field complex for children 10 years old and younger.
The event will feature hunts for different age groups, as well as prizes, inflatables, family-friendly activities and a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.
There will be over 12,000 candy filled eggs and hundreds of prizes will be available. Participants will need to provide their own basket or bag for eggs and prizes.
Participants will be expected to wear face coverings during the events and social distance when possible. Hunts will be spread out over separate fields to provide adequate space for social distancing.
For more information call the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit www.bransonparksandrecreation.com/729/Easter-Egg-Hunt
The Hollister Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 35th Annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt on April 3 at the Hollister High School Football Field.
Kids will be able to hunt for 10,000 eggs in three age groups and meet the Easter Bunny at this free event.
This year the event has some new additions including;:an obstacle course, coloring contest, scavenger hunt, a photo backdrop and a performance by Diskey the Wonder Dog.
The tentative schedule:
- 11:30 Gates Open
- 12:30 Easter Bunny Arrives
- 1:00 Hunt for ages 1 - 5
- 1:20 Hunt for ages 6 - 8
- 1:40 Hunt for ages 9 - 11
Masks are required where social distancing is not possible.
For more information go to hollisterchamber.net/event-4229526
Grace Community Assembly will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Eiserman Park. Registration starts at 1:30 p.m. and the egg hunt will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 3. This is a free event for children up to 12 years old.
This event will have an egg hunt for different age groups with 10,000 eggs, large prizes including a hoverboard and scooters, free popcorn and candy.
For more information contact Grace Community Assembly at 417-336-2422.
This year even the fur babies can join in the fun as Branson Parks and Recreation hosts its first Doggie Easter Egg Hunt.
This event will be held at Stockstill Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday April 3. Dogs will be hunting for fun treats in the park. All dogs must remain on leash. When your pup touches an egg with its nose, into the basket it goes. Open eggs for treats and other prizes for your dog.
There is a $5 minimum donation suggested per pet or bring an item(s) to be donated to the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society.
For more information go to https://bransonparksandrecreation.com/803/Doggie-Easter-Egg-Hunt.
