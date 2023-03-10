The Reeds Spring School District has hired a new assistant principal for the 2023/2024 school year.
Tara Connors will join Reeds Spring Primary School as assistant principal as the current assistant principal, Adria Simkins, will be moving up to the Reeds Spring Primary School principal position. Simkins was named principal in December.
“Tara brings a great deal of knowledge about early childhood instruction. I have no doubt she will be an amazing addition to our team,” Simkins said.
Connors currently works in the early education department at Branson Schools. She will begin her new duties at the Reeds Spring District on July 1.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to join Reed Spring Schools,” Connors said. “I look forward to partnering with the community to best serve students and families.”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
