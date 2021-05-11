The people have spoken and Reeds Spring School District will not change its name.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, the district will no longer move forward with researching a name change due to the community’s feedback that made it clear there was little support for changing the name.
At the Reeds Spring School Board meeting in April, the discussion was brought up to get public feedback to determine if the name Reeds Spring School represented all of the student body or if a name change was needed, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
The district sent out paper surveys and asked members of the community to fill out an online survey to give feedback on a proposed name change in late April, based on the recommendation of the Strategic Planning Committee, according to the release.
More than 4,400 responses were received from the paper and online surveys. The online survey had 83.60% opposition, with 16.40% showing support. The paper surveys that were received had 98.06% opposition, with 1.94% showing support. Overall 84.28% of those surveyed opposed a name change, while 15.72% showed support, according to the district’s website.
According to the release, the district’s strategic plan believes in the collaboration of all stakeholders is vital to the success of every student. They believe that informed and engaged citizens are integral to the success of the community. The district announced the community forum, which was scheduled for May 24, is canceled as there is no longer a need for more input on the matter, since the opposition expressed in the surveys was all the input they needed.
According to Reeds Spring School District Superintendent Cody Hirschi, the school district hopes that this demonstrates the importance the district places on community input.
“We are excited to continue to advance our school district,” said Hirschi. “Over the past two years, we have made great strides to enhance the quality of education for our students. Hopefully, this process has shown that we value the input from our community and will honor the Reeds Spring School District traditions while at the same time advancing our schools to better meet the needs of our current and future children. We are excited to expand our early childhood and career and college plans outlined in our strategic plan.
“Both areas are essential for the future of our community, and we look forward to the amazing impact these strategies will have on our kids.”
According to the release, the Reeds Spring School District is still working to become a world-class district by achieving the goals in the strategic plan. They have already increased teacher salaries to be among the highest in the region, added positions and a classroom to their early childhood program, implemented plans to enhance academic excellence, and hired social workers to better meet the needs of their students.
Visit rs-wolves.com/.
