Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss presented an update on the Yacht Club mobile home park at the Thursday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting.
The Yacht Club was sold in 2022 and residents were given notice to vacate. The allotted amount of time to leave the park depended on whether the resident was an owner or renter.
According to Ziegenfuss, there are three permanent residents left in the mobile home park and all of the 100 other residents have relocated. Ziegenfuss said upon a recent visit, he ran into two former residents who were looking at a pile of scrap where their former home sat. Ziegenfuss said the former residents mentioned they were in a better living situation since they left the park.
“They said, ‘Well, you know, we lived here for a long time, and there’s some nostalgia here, but we’re far better off now than we were here.’ And that is a recurring theme of a lot of people. And there are some people that had nefarious reasons for being there (speaking of alleged illegal activities),” Ziegenfuss said. “Those kinds of entrepreneurial enterprises are going away and our community is going to be better off. So at any rate, that’s one story of many down there of drug dealings and, and counterproductive things intermingled with children living in trailers, and people in squalid conditions. Most of those folks felt like that was the best they could do, and they’ve been introduced to the fact that that may not be the best they could do; that there are better places.”
Ziegenfuss said local charities involved in helping residents with needs during the moving period deserve thanks and acknowledgement for their involvement.
“There’s some folks that, when this job is done, we need to invite them to counsel and recognize them for the compassion and humanity that they’ve shown to a lot of people that have treated them very, very badly,” Ziegenfuss said. “Despite that, they have overcome that and helped people a lot.”
Ziegenfuss said with the location being empty, the city will have an opportunity to fix some infrastructure issues.
“We have meters down there that are spinning on one inch lines, water meters, that is Knox Avenue well pouring water; millions of gallons out, that have been doing this for a long time that we were not able to get on property and see,” Ziegenfuss said.
Ziegenfuss said it is anticipated the permanent residents will be relocated within the next week. Once vacant, the city will shut the water off to the park to continue work on the sewer, and then over a period of approximately six more weeks, the remaining dilapidated homes will be removed.
“The trash that is unsightly that’s on top of the ground; the reason that hasn’t been rounded up to this point, is each time the bucket of the excavator touches the ground, it breaks a waterline and then we have a leak,” Ziegenfuss said. “We’re gonna wait till everybody’s gone, and we can shut the water off totally, and then they can clean up. And that will be the next step moving forward.”
Ziegenfuss said the city is waiting to work on the projects so current residents will have access to basic necessities such as water until they have relocated. Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue to cover the progress of the Yacht Club property’s transition.
