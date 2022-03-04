Voters in the Reeds Spring School District will be asked to approve a $40 million no-tax-increase bond issue to help the school complete their RS VISION 2025, which will build a new career and technical center, renovate and expand its early education building, and create a park and picnic area which will be open to the community.
According to the district’s website, a no-tax-increase bond issue is a way for school districts to fund building projects without raising taxes. The district website states, the district is able to do this thanks to good financial management by the district. Reeds Spring Schools have been aggressively paying off existing debts and refinancing for better rates in recent years. Local commercial and residential growth has also helped, by expanding the local tax base. Because of these factors, the district has room to take on additional debt with no tax increase. Currently, the district’s debt is well below the state-set limit.
On Tuesday, April 5, voters within the district will see the following on their ballot:
Shall Reeds Spring R-IV School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $40,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including renovating and improving the Primary School and Early Education Center, constructing a new Career Center, extracurricular facilities and a playground area, upgrading playgrounds at the Primary School, Elementary School and Intermediate School, and purchasing school buses?
If this question is approved, the District’s debt service property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.7758 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Last year voters in the district approved a 55 cent tax levy increase, Prop RS, to help fund the strategic plan to improve operations in the district.
“The Reeds Spring staff and community have invested in our strategic plan for the past three years,” Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Last year’s passing of PROP RS allowed us to drastically improve teacher salaries and hire critical positions to serve students.”
Hirschi explained the school is asking for the bond to help continue the vision for the future of the district.
“RS VISION 2025 is our next massive step in investing in our children’s lives,” Hirschi said. “These no-tax-increase bond projects will target essential areas that our community is lacking.”
If approved, one of the projects the no-tax increase bond would be used to fund is a new career and technical center, to replace Gibson Technical Center. The current facility is nearly 50 years old and classes are often cramped, according to the Reeds Spring School District website. The new facility would add approximately 30,000 square feet, which gives each program more space. There will also be room to add new programs. Gibson Technical Center serves students from Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Forsyth, Galena, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, Spokane, and beginning next school year, Crane will be added to the consortium of schools.
“The new career center will serve all of our surrounding school districts,” Hirschi said. “It will enhance our students’ ability to prepare for careers and post-secondary experiences.”
In addition to the new Career and Technical Center, the district plans to renovate and expand the current Primary School which is also nearly 50 years old and requires maintenance. There is currently limited in how many early childhood students the district can accept due to the lack of space, according to the website. With renovating the building, it can add classrooms to serve more students.
During renovations the Primary School students will be temporarily relocated to classrooms the district has secured at New Testament Church (the old middle school).
“The renovation and expansion of our Primary School will allow us to serve 80% of our incoming kindergartners,” Hirschi said. “The impact early learning will have on our students will shift the trajectory of their lives.”
The last project the district hopes to fund is an Alumni Park, which would be built behind the Middle School. It would include tennis courts, a pickleball court, an ADA-accessible playground, a pavilion, and a grass field for youth sports. The park would be open to the public.
“Finally, the new RS Alumni Park will be a gathering place for families. It will be a place where children and adults of all ages and abilities can play and improve their overall well-being,” Hirschi said. “In a time of significant societal challenges, RS VISION 2025 will create a brighter future for our entire community!”
The remaining money would be used to purchase buses, upgrade technology, security, and playgrounds.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.