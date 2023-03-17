The Reeds Spring Foundation has announced the date for its 11th Annual Pack Night fundraiser.
Pack Night 2023 will be held on Friday, April 28, at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The Reeds Spring Foundation invites the community to come out for a night of food, fun, and fundraising. Dolly Parton’s Stampede is offering general admission tickets at a discounted cost to benefit the mission of the Reeds Spring Foundation. General admission tickets will cost $30 and premium seat tickets will cost $40. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 28.
This annual event, which has been a staple of the foundation for over a decade, raises money which will be used for student scholarships and teacher grants.
“The Reeds Spring School Foundation has granted over $500,000 in scholarships since 2011,” Foundation Board Chairman Ben Fisher said. “We are so thankful that Dolly Parton’s Stampede continues to support our mission.”
Guests will enjoy the full Dolly Parton’s Stampede experience at the discounted ticket price, including the food and entertainment.
The Reeds Spring Foundation, which is governed by a nine member board, was created in January 2010 with the support of the Reeds Spring R-IV Board of Education and Administration. The Reeds Spring School Foundation offers scholarships to seniors each year and also allows teachers within the district to apply for grants. In December 2022, the Foundation awarded 14 grants to staff members, totaling over $6,500. The grants range from $200 to $800 and help fund projects and unique classroom experiences.
To purchase tickets visit www.rs-wolves.com/packnight2023 or call 417-272-3271 ext. 1196. Tickets may also be purchased in person at Reeds Spring High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.