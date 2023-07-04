Hollister Building Official Kathy Knight recently shared some safety tips and reminders for the use of fire pits and burn piles, as summer begins with a dry spell.
One of Knight’s reminders focused on the importance of understanding and following burn bans. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the risk of human-caused fires during unusually high fire danger and/or burn conditions, for the protection of human life and property. Knight suggested checking with the National Weather Service or the City of Hollister app before burning, to make sure a burn ban isn’t in effect in the area.
Fire pits are allowed within city limits, but only wood should be burned in them. This includes leaves, twigs and branches under two inches in diameter. Burn piles should not exceed 125 cubic feet (5x5x5).
Fire pits and burn piles should be at least 25 ft. away from any structure. Open burning of hazardous or toxic waste is prohibited, which includes construction materials, mattresses, plastic, foam, styrofoam, etc.
Before burning, Taney County Dispatch should be notified. They can be reached at (417) 546-7250. More information about burning in Hollister city limits can be found in the Hollister city code documentation at www.hollistermo.gov or in the Hollister app.
