The Taney County Health Department recently reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases since mask mandates and social distancing requirements were lifted on April 16.
“This uptick in cases is not surprising. We experienced the same thing this time last year. Fortunately, this year is different because there are safe, effective vaccines available to prevent COVID-19,” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said in a press release.
The release stated as a virus makes copies of itself, it changes or mutates, as is common with viruses.
A virus that has one or more new mutations is referred to as a ‘variant,’ which is what the health department is seeing this year.
According to the release, there is an increasingly greater possibility of variants as the virus spreads.
Scientists are watching as new variants continue to emerge, but it appears the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are working against all known variants at this time, Marshall said in the release.
According to the Taney County Health Department, the best way to stay healthy and avoid spreading COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
For more information on how to get vaccinated, call 417-334-4544, extension 570, visit their website at taneycohealth.org, or follow the ‘Taney County Health Department’ Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
