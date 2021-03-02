The Hollister R-V School District has invited members of the community to five informational forums to discuss the two no tax increase issues that will be on the ballot April 6.
The five forums have been scheduled to allow members of the public to gather information about the issues and to direct questions to district leaders.
The first forum was held on Monday March 1 at Vintage Paris.
The four remaining forums have been scheduled for March 9 at the Oakmont Community Center at 6 p.m., March 11 at Hollister City Hall at 6 p.m., and March 23 at the Branson Creek Clubhouse at 6 p.m..
For those who are unable to attend the evening forums one has been scheduled on March 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Hollister City Hall.
More information on the two no tax increase ballot issues can be found on the district’s website at www.hollister.k12.mo.us or by calling the district office at 417-243-4005.
