The Missouri State Highway Patrol released their report for the Labor Day holiday.
Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend in the state of Missouri. The patrol investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, stated the report.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following enforcement activity during 2022 Labor Day holiday MSHP highway report:
- Crashes 276
- Injuries 97
- Fatalities 4
- DWI 113
- Drug Arrests 55
MSHP Boating reports:
- Crashes 7
- Injuries 3
- Fatalities 1
- BWI 5
- Drownings 1
- Drug Arrests 8
Last year during the same period, the MSHP investigated 318 traffic crashes, which included 121 injuries and six of the 11 fatalities. Troopers made 109 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Over the Labor Day holiday 2021,Troopers investigated nine boating crashes involving four injuries and one fatality; and arrested four people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. There were no drownings over the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend.
