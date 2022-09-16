Residents looking to have a voice in the marketing direction of the region have an opportunity to step up and contribute to the effort.
The Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District is taking applications for three open seats on the Marketing Oversight Committee. The committee reports directly to the TCED’s Board of Directors and is responsible for destination related research, such as an annual advertising effectiveness report.
The TCED will be taking applications for the MOC through Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The applicants appointed to the three available positions will serve beginning October 2022 through September 2025. The chosen applicants will be picked during the September meeting of the TCED Board of Directors, currently scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. The location of the meeting will be announced at a later date.
Questions can be emailed to KHutsell@blatced.com.
