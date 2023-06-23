College of the Ozarks has established its first student-managed investment fund, referred to as the Gates of Opportunity Investment Fund.
The college’s Board of Trustees approved the establishment of the fund during their semi-annual meeting on Tuesday, April 25. A group of 10 C of O students researched student-managed investment funds at other colleges and universities and created a proposal throughout the spring semester. They then pitched the idea to the board.
The board passed with a motion to officially establish the Gates of Opportunity Investment Fund with the purpose of providing scholarships to future generations of students. The fund will provide current students with opportunities to receive real world investing experience and to further the mission of the college.
Future students of the course will undergo an interview process before being admitted to the program, which will require extensive research of indexes and individual securities. Their class assignments will require them to pitch their investment research to an investment committee composed of financial industry experts before making buy and sell decisions.
Spring 2023 graduate Gabe Rader said College of the Ozarks began as and remains an institution built on the trust between benefactors and the campus community.
“The Gates of Opportunity Investment Fund speaks for the student population in declaring their interest in the College’s legacy,” Rader said. “We are committed to the Fund’s legacy by developing our talents as they pertain to investing and financial literacy. Just as those who came before us were committed to ensuring students receive the unique opportunity College of the Ozarks offers; we intend to do the same for future students through this fund’s earnings and the lessons it will teach.”
The 10 students and founders of the Gates of Opportunity Investment Fund are Hunter Blankenship, spring 2023 graduate, Taylor Childers, junior accounting major with a mathematics minor, Aaron Haberman, spring 2023 graduate, Jaylynn Hall, senior accounting major, Daniel Kitesho, spring 2023 graduate, Annabelle Kober, senior management major, Madison McPherson, senior accounting major, Gabe Rader, spring 2023 graduate, Andrew Smith, senior business management major, and Ivan Vuckovic, senior accounting major with minors in mathematics and finance.
Those interested in donating to the fund, should contact the Development Office by phone at (417) 690-2209, email development@cofo.edu or visit cofo.edu/donate.
