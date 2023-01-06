The Kimberling City Elks 2505 once again helped spread Christmas cheer to area families with their 2022 Christmas program.
The Kimberling City Elks Annual Christmas program provided food baskets to families and toys and gifts to area kids.
“The Kimberling City Elks Lodge raises money through various activities all year, and the proceeds go toward food, toys and gifts for local families and children,” Lodge Public Relations Officer Keoka Ketcher said.
The program has been an Elks tradition for over two decades, according to Christmas Program Coordinator Theresa Molsbee.
“The Christmas Program is a time where all members come together to help our community,” Molsbee said. “It is why we became Elks. It is the definition of community. I have been in charge of the program for over 14 years. It has been going on for over 20 years.”
The Elks have worked with several organizations over the years to make the most of the generosity of its members and the community of Stone County.
“Originally, we partnered with Love, INC. and Christian Associates to obtain names of families needing assistance, now we work with Unite Table Rock Lake,” Molsbee said. “This year we provided 10 senior food and necessity baskets and helped give Christmas presents to 76 local children.”
Ketcher said all of this is made possible by the giving hearts of the Elks and the community they serve.
“The Kimberling City Elks Lodge would like to thank its members, as well as all the community members that showed up to events over the course of the last year and helped make this program possible,” Ketcher said.
For more information on the Kimberling City Elks Lodge visit their Facebook page, ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.