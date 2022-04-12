The Reeds Spring Middle School and High School teams have qualified for the Destination ImagiNation Global Finals.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, the RSMS team of Britney Nordin, Jack Borich, Jaiden Coffelt, Chloe Kugler, and Grace Chastain won first place in the Middle-Level Fine Arts Division. The RSHS team of Jett Phipps, Emilee Dees, Fralynn Fredrick-Patten, Andi Caravella, Piper Megellas, and Kadyn Bilberry won first place in the Secondary-Level Fine Arts Division. Both teams are taught by Robin Verheyen.
Destination ImagiNation is a global program, which helps young people build lifelong skills in creative and critical thinking, teamwork, time management, and problem-solving. Its core belief is when students have the freedom to grow and collaborate without boundaries, their confidence explodes and the world opens up to them in new ways. The program is designed to enable this transformation by providing challenges rooted in STEAM subjects which inspire unique solutions through the use of the creative process.
“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to tell their story, share their unique creations and be celebrated for what they’ve accomplished,” states the Destination ImagiNation website. “Through witnessing this process of creative self-expression and validation, students blossom into more confident and knowledgeable individuals.”
Teams are given a challenge and they must create a unique solution, which can have a focus which is theatrical, structural, improvisational, scientific, or technical. Teams also learn and practice creative quick-thinking skills for the Instant Challenge portion of the program.
More than 200,000 students in nearly 60 countries participate in Destination ImagiNation.
The global finals will be held in Kansas City in May.
The Reeds Spring teams will do some fundraising to help cover costs, and any community support will be welcomed,according to the district.
For more information on Destination ImagiNation visit www.destinationimagination.org.
To find out more about fundraising efforts for the teams contact the Reeds Spring School District at 417-272-8173.
