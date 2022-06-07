The Southern Missouri Arts Connection hosted the opening reception for their chosen June art exhibit.
The SMAC Art Center and Gallery, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister, held a reception to showcase the artwork of Tia Calfee in a solo exhibit, entitled ‘Under the Cover of Night’. The show opened with the reception on Friday, June 3, and will be on display at the gallery until Saturday, June 25.
Calfee said she was inspired by nature from a young age as she grew up surrounded by trees. As a child she studied wildlife textbooks, scientific nature illustrations and the Audubon Society Manual. She has been influenced by an enduring fascination with animals and the natural world, according to a press release from SMAC.
Calfee paints in oil and acrylic and her subject matter often focuses on flora and fauna native to the Ozarks.
In the exhibit Under the Cover of Night, Calfee said she was inspired by the activities of animals at night. With her paintings she examines these scenes with the use of harsh lighting, dark and monochromatic color schemes in hopes she reveals the mysterious nightly movement of many woodland creatures. The result is a painting which resembles an image as if caught by a trail camera.
“Growing up in the country, it was pitch black outside at night,” Calfee said. “We had windows that faced the woods where there was no light. If something was even inches away from the window staring back, there would be no way of knowing. I would like the viewer to have a similar experience of looking out into the night and wondering what it’s hiding.”
Calfee is a 2012 Nixa High School graduate. She received an Associates degree in Fine Arts from Ozark Technical College in 2016 with a focus on screen printing and illustration. She is currently working as a tattoo artist at Infinium Studios in Springfield. She is a member of the SMAC Mural Collective and was a contributing artist on the Historic Downing Street mural project in Hollister.
The exhibit is open to the public free of charge during gallery hours. According to their Facebook page, the gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
For more information visit www.smac-art.org.
