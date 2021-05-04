A local artist has created a unique art exhibit, using broken and disgraded items, for the Southern Missouri Arts Connection’s Upscale and Repurposed theme show.
SMAC will present the work of artist Lydia Hoskins in her first solo exhibit, ‘Reclaimed’, at the Branson Underground Gallery at 7 p.m., located at 7 Downing Street, Hollister, on May 7 to the 28, according to a press release.
A reception will be held from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7 for the opening of the exhibit. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
“It is my first ever solo exhibit so it is definitely a new experience,” said Hoskins. “The show, part of the way that the SMAC studio operates is that if you are an artist who rents space, you get to have your own exhibit once a year. So, they reached out at the end of last year to start setting these up.”
Hoskins’ main art mediums are painting and drawing. But, this exhibit will be a departure from her norm, according to the release.
According to Hoskins, as she prepared for the exhibit she tried to think through things to decide what she should do. She said she wanted to try something new with the direction of the art for this exhibit.
“The show is definitely experimental for me,” said Hoskins. “The mediums are pretty varied. Basically, I looked for things like trash and items. I work at Vintage Paris so I collected bottles and cans. I have some old candy wrappers I have collected. I have boxes, packaging materials, all sorts of things. As I was thinking through this I tried to think of what would be a fun idea. I felt like repurposing has always sounded like a fun way to make unique art.”
The idea for the show came from her faith in God and wanting to minister to people through art, according to Hoskins.
“I want to use my art to minister to people,” said Hoskins. “I want this show to reflect how God can take broken things in our life or even our life itself, in its broken state and call us back to him, and reclaim us to give us purpose and new life. That is the idea that I wanted the show to reflect. The fact that the pieces are made out of discarded items, the process of taking those things, cleaning them up and putting them together in a way that creates a work of art, I think that reflects how God can do that.”
Not only the materials used to create the art, but the subjects of the pieces themselves, reflect the message of reclaimed, according to Hoskins.
“Some of (the subjects) are intended to directly communicate the message through the images,” said Hoskins. “I hope that I communicate this to the viewer.”
According to the release, Hoskins was born and raised in Hollister and is now living in Branson. Her art was encouraged by her mother and teachers. In her senior year of high school she decided to follow a career path in visual arts. She attended the University of Nebraska, pursuing an art degree before she transferred to College of the Ozarks and added a second major in Biblical studies. Since leaving College of the Ozarks she has been building a local following for her work and commissions.
“Around the time I transferred to C of O, was when I realized I could use art in a ministry setting,” said Hoskins. “Since then I have been trying to figure out what that would look like for the future. I am taking it a day at a time cause I don’t know what is going to happen in my life but right now the goal is help people with my art.”
Hoskins said she would like to use her talents to help work with the local Rockaway Beach community.
“I interned for a year and a half at Bridge of Faith Community Church, and I loved what they have done in Rockaway Beach,” said Hoskins. “I like the way they seek to meet not just tangible needs but spiritual, emotional and relational needs of the community. A big part of how they do that is community revitalization. Right now the goal for me is I would like to join in that and go work or partner with them in Rockaway Beach as like an outreach to do something similar to what SMAC does.”
Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC), is a non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership, and strives to improve the quality of life in southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all, according to their website.
For more information visit smac-art.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.