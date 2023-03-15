Wednesday, March 15, 2023 marked the 27th year Branson Tri-Lakes News has inhabited its current location on Industrial Park Drive in Hollister.
The newspaper moved into the facility on March 15, 1996, and while it might seem odd to acknowledge 27 years, it also creates an opportunity to recognize the longevity of our news coverage in the Tri-Lakes community.
The move to Industrial Park Drive in 1996 was a necessity for a growing and thriving newspaper, which occupied space in downtown Branson. As tourism and population in the area grew, so did the news. The owners of the paper recognized a need for more space, 42,000 square feet of it, in order to better serve the local community.
A special Open House insert in the Branson Daily News on June 29, 1996 featured former General Manager Sandy Wilkinson speaking about the necessity of the move.
“It was obvious for some time that we had outgrown our existing building in downtown Branson,” Wilkinson said. “Our new building increases the square footage almost threefold, which is needed for expansion so we can continue to produce the best newspaper we can.”
Throughout the years, a lot has changed around the newspaper, including technology and staffing. However, there are a couple of faces in 2023 who remember the newspaper’s move to Industrial Park Drive in the 1990s.
One such staff member is Shane Walton, who works in the sales department. He said he remembers the excitement of having parking spaces at the new building.
“No more parking tickets,” Walton said. “We had to park in two hour parking spaces downtown, and I kept getting tickets. No more of that.”
Another long time staff member, Jennifer Young, works in the composing department and has worked at the newspaper for 33 years.
“I remember walking into the new building, thinking how big it was compared to the other one,” Young said. “We wouldn’t have to walk down flights of steps to get to the press room.”
Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper Publisher Mandy Farrow said she is proud of the quality of the publication all of these years later, and looks forward to many more years of its service to the community.
“We take pride in our work, from beginning to end,” Farrow said. “It’s our goal and has been for years, to offer a newspaper that the community can be proud of, and we are grateful to be a part of that community.”
The newspaper has provided coverage in the area for well over a hundred years in various forms and name changes, all the way back to the late 1800’s. It celebrated its 100th year of continuous publication in 2012, which also marked Branson’s 100th anniversary of incorporation.
On behalf of the staff at Branson Tri-Lakes News, we are honored to provide coverage to the thousands of readers who make up the local community and look forward to many more years of doing so.
